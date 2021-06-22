How to Make a Coffee Scrub

Salt boxes are appealing little things. In the kitchen, they offer a quick and ready way to grab a literal pinch of salt. In the shop, they’re small, fast, giftable projects—a winning trio. Fine Woodworking’s own John Tetreault made three lovely ones with mitered dovetails and a sliding lid in 2015. Me, I wanted a hinged lid. But none spoke to me until I saw chef J. Kenji López-Alt’s. I tweaked the concept some to better fit my tooling and aesthetics. The result is a project that ticks some boxes for woodworking nerds, like continuous grain and contrasting woods, and some for cooks, like sizing for an adult’s hand and a sealed container to limit air flow.