Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

The trailer for horror movie ‘Karen’ just dropped and people are convinced it’s an SNL skit

By Breanna Robinson
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBaxh_0ac68MWl00

A new movie featuring a title character called Karen who harasses her Black neighbours has caused a stir online – because people can’t tell whether it’s a parody or it’s just plain bad.

The film, which is simply called Karen, is clearly inspired by the term which is sometimes used to refer to entitled white women who use that entitlement for their benefit in situations.

And when the trailer hit the web on Tuesday, it caused a true stir – with many asking the same question: Is that ... real?

“Is that Karen movie preview… an SNL (Saturday Night Live) thing or is it real?” asked American author Roxane Gay on Twitter.

It is. The film is directed by Coke Daniels and stars Orange Is the New Black ’s Taryn Manning as Karen White, a racist woman who does everything she can to terrorize a Black couple (played by Cory Hardrict and Jasmine Burke) in an aesthetically pleasing American suburb.

Reactions to the trailer have ranged from disbelief to amusement, and many compared it disparagingly to highly acclaimed films such as Get Out from Jordan Peele.

“Convince me this isn’t an elaborate prank,” someone said.

“Taryn Manning’s wig had me thinking this had to be an SNL-type “preview,” said someone else.

“The ‘Karen’ trailer looks like an SNL parody of a Jordan Peele movie that doesn’t exist. Will this be ‘The Room’ of ‘Grizzly?’” wrote another person.

People also pointed out Manning’s alleged real-life support of conspiracy group QAnon and former President Donald Trump after she took to Instagram to write a post saying, “If I was being attacked the way everyone attacks him [Trump] I would hold the HOLY BIBLE too” and ‘I don’t listen to fake news—#q.”

On the other hand, others seemed to jokingly find the potential in this film even going as far as to say they want to watch it when it’s released.

Check out more reactions below to the newest trailer.

Karen currently doesn’t have a release date.

Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

166K+
Followers
87K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Peele
Person
Jasmine Burke
Person
Taryn Manning
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Cory Hardrict
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Horror Movie#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesRegister Citizen

'Black Widow' Premieres in Hamptons With David Harbour, Drew Barrymore, Don Lemon and More

A screening of “Black Widow” in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend attracted a star-studded crowd. The guest list included David Harbour, who plays The Red Guardian in the latest installment of the MCU, and Drew Barrymore, Ellen Pompeo, Chris Ivery, Brooke Shields, Chris Henchy, Gayle King, Don Lemon, Tim Malone, Zachary Quinto, Christie Brinkley, Jennifer Esposito, Jesper Vesterstrøm, John and Justine Leguizamo, Stephanie March, Dan Benton, Kyle MacLachlan, Desiree Gruber, Maye Musk, Wendi Murdoch, Donna Karan, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Marinoni, Shawn Levy, Laurie Anderson, Bruce Weber, Nan Bush, Kathryn Gallagher, Bryce Lorenzo, Alexa Ray Joel, Marci Klein, Sophie Sumner, James Turlington, Daniel Benedict and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.
MoviesPosted by
WSB Radio

New this week: 'Black Widow,' Jakob Dylan and 'Gossip Girl'

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. — It's not free, but Marvel's long-awaited "Black Widow" standalone comes to Disney+ on Friday for a $29.99 rental (it's debuting simultaneously in theaters nationwide). Not entirely an origin story, not entirely a farewell, this film directed by Cate Shortland picks up in the middle with Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff. It takes place after the events of "Captain America: Civil War" and finds her reuniting with her superspy sister (a sharp and funny Florence Pugh) to take down the organization that robbed both of their childhoods. "Stranger Things'" David Harbour and Rachel Weisz also star.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film On The Platform

Netflix has never viewed the horror genre as being particularly important to the platform’s plans for total world domination, but as the early viewing figures for Fear Street Part One: 1994 are making abundantly clear, there’s definitely a huge audience out there keen to be scared out of their seats.
TV & VideosPopculture

Netflix Horror Movie Shoots to No. 1 Just Days After Release

Netflix viewers are getting scared this Fourth of July weekend thanks in part to the work of R.L. Stine. Fear Street Part One: 1994 is the top movie on Netflix this weekend and holds the No. 2 slot on Netflix's overall Top 10 chart. It is the first part of an ambitious horror trilogy adaptation of Stine's novel Fear Street. It was directed by Leigh Janiak, who adapted the book with Phil Graziadei and Kyle Killen.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Bridgerton star joins The Witcher's Freya Allan in new horror movie

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has been cast in a new horror movie titled Baghead. According to Deadline, Barker is joining The Witcher star Freya Allan who is also set to star in the upcoming project. Sharing the news via Instagram, Barker posted a picture along with a caption that reads:...
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

Teaser Trailer for Amazon's Live-Action CINDERELLA Movie

Amazon has gone ahead and made their own live-action take on the classic fairytale Cinderella, and today we have our first look at it thanks to a teaser trailer that was released. Cinderella is described as “a musically driven, bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with....
TV Shows101 WIXX

The Trailer For “The Soprano’s” Prequel Was Just Released

David Chase, the man behind one of the greatest TV shows of all-time, “The Sopranos”, released the trailer for the prequel. It’s called “The Many Saints of Newark”, and features a high school-age Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini’s son, Michael. The resemblance is uncanny.
MoviesHello Magazine

Jack Whitehall's American accent is so bizarre in trailer for new movie

Jack Whitehall has an exciting upcoming role in the new movie, Clifford the Big Red Dog – but it seems the internet can't quite get over his American accent!. The comedian and Bad Education star has left the Queen's English behind in place of an American accent in the film, which is a reimagining of the popular children's story.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Two Big Reasons Why Netflix's Fear Street Trilogy Trailer Has Me Excited For The Horror Flicks

Netflix has been making a lot of noise about the “movie event of the summer” that is the Fear Street trilogy. Kicking off this weekend with the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994, July will see co-writer/director Leigh Janiak’s adaptation of R.L. Stine’s teen horror book series create three weeks of absolute terror. And thanks to a newly released trailer for the first film, I’m even more excited about these movies for two big reasons.
Moviescentralrecorder.com

Karen’s Release Date & Trailer | Kinda looks like discount ‘Get Out’

Taryn Manning film, Karen recently surfaced trailer has left the audience shocked. The American thriller movie is solely based on the white women who target black people only with racist behavior, along with a pinch of humor from the lead who every time asks “talk to the manager”. The fans after watching the trailer are in huge shock with a trope developed into a thriller movie. Here are the details regarding its release date and everything that you need to know beforehand.
MoviesVice

The trailer for a movie about Karens is dividing the internet

After what feels like a fortnight (that’s actually been close to a year) since we first reported news of a movie being made about the Karen complex -- “a white woman who uses her privilege to demand her own way at the expense of others”, as Urban Dictionary puts it -- Hollywood has managed to churn out its trailer. Racists work quick, but the relentless scythe of the content machine works even quicker, it seems.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

“Karen” Trailer Draws A Reaction

The recently released trailer for the thriller “Karen” has drawn a lot of feedback – though maybe not the kind those making it had hoped. The film follows an entitled Caucasian woman named Karen White (Taryn Manning) who has a big problem when a young black couple (Cory Hardrict, Jasmine Burke) move into the neighbourhood.
Moviespapermag.com

The Movie Coming Out About Karens Is Real

The name "Karen" has become synonymous with racist white women who make the lives of people from other ethnic backgrounds a living hell. It's also the name of a new movie, inspired by said Karens, with such a cringy setup that it borders on parody. But upon Googling it, the film's actually serious.
TV & Videoswmagazine.com

American Horror Stories Trailer:Ryan Murphy’s Episodic Spinoff is Almost Here

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is entering its tenth season, and has chilled us to the bone the entire time. The anthology show’s format — a new story each season — has also proven to be an excellent breeding ground for new acting talent. It has featured up-and-coming screen talent like Finn Witrock and Zach Villa, while reimagining established stars in eerie roles, like Kathy Bates and Macaulay Culkin. Now, Ryan is debuting a new AHS sister series with a more timely premise: American Horror Stories, which is episodic rather than seasonal in nature — and the trailer looks absolutely sinister.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

That trailer for “KAREN” only looks like a spoof

Social media is blowing up over the preview for the upcoming horror-thriller. The trailer for writer/director Coke Daniels’ KAREN (see it below) first hit YouTube on Friday, and since then it has drawn ire and ridicule all over Twitter and other platforms. Some attacked it as a knockoff of Jordan Peele’s GET OUT, others compared it to a SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE or DEAR WHITE PEOPLE sketch, though according to a Deadline article, the intent was to make a serious genre piece about current issues.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

First trailer for Vikings and American Horror Story stars' new movie

The first trailer has arrived for Vikings star Travis Fimmel and American Horror Story's Alexandra Daddario's new movie, Die in a Gunfight, and it's giving us stylish Romeo and Juliet vibes. The film, described by studio Lionsgate as "a visually stunning movie with an exciting mix of action, humor, and...