Being Isn’t Certain: Arthur Russell’s World of Echo at 35

Every genre has a resident ‘“nice guy”, but it’s doubtful that they come nicer than Todd Edwards. Todd has been an effervescent presence in dance music for nearly 30 years. His telltale production style, sample-heavy and delightfully swung, is a crucial element of US house, UK garage, and early dubstep. As if it wasn’t good enough being one of the foundational ‘Teachers’ listed by Daft Punk on their 1997 album ‘Homework’, Todd went on to become a close friend and serial collaborator of the Robots, too. But you don’t have to take their word for it. Earlier this year, Todd’s celebrated back catalogue was rescued from limbo and uploaded to streaming services for the very first time. Todd, everyone agrees, is deserving of his flowers. And now he’s getting them all over again.