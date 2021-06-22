Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Sun Pharma reaches patent litigation settlement for generic Revlimid

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSun Pharma will be able to manufacture and sell a limited quantity of generic lenalidomide capsules after March 2022, as well as an unlimited quantity beginning Jan. 31, 2026. Sun Pharma has reached an agreement with Celgene to resolve a patent litigation regarding the submission of an ANDA for a generic version of Revlimid (lenalidomide) capsules.

#Sun Pharma#Patents#Anda#Hatch Waxman
