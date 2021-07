In honor of Pride month, we've launched an occasional series where SAAM staff take a close look at meaningful works of art in our collection. The first time I saw Romaine Brooks’ Self-Portrait in person—at SAAM's 2016 exhibition of the artist's work—I was captivated. I clearly remember stepping off the elevator and there was Brooks down the hall, commanding the space and declaring herself. As I approached the portrait, I could feel becoming more enwrapped by her—trapped in her gaze. I couldn’t help but stand there looking back at her in silence. Initially, I could not see the light reflected in her eyes, but I could sense it. It was weeks after the first encounter that I realized the shadow the brim of her hat cast did not hide her eyes, it only partially obscured them. There was light there; Brooks was staring back at me with a calm strength. Her back to the destruction of the past, looking forward to the future.