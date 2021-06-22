Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Kassa Overall and His Middle School Band Teacher Discuss Lasting Lessons

kexp.org
 17 days ago

Kassa Overall (Seattle-raised, New York-based) is a GRAMMY-nominated MC and jazz drummer. Kassa says his middle school band teacher was integral to his success and taught him life lessons he still thinks about today. His teacher, Mr. Robert Knatt, taught at Washington Middle School near the Central District in Seattle for 36 years. Kassa says he was tough and made students want to push themselves to their fullest potential, but also made room for fun along the way.

kexp.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
New York State
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Band#Jazz#Kassa Overall#Washington Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
Related
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

What's in the new Texas voting rights overhaul

Texas lawmakers return to the state Capitol in Austin on Thursday to tackle a host of conservative priorities in a special session that is almost certain to devolve into a partisan cage match. Front and center among legislative priorities outlined by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.

Comments / 0

Community Policy