Kassa Overall and His Middle School Band Teacher Discuss Lasting Lessons

Kassa Overall (Seattle-raised, New York-based) is a GRAMMY-nominated MC and jazz drummer. Kassa says his middle school band teacher was integral to his success and taught him life lessons he still thinks about today. His teacher, Mr. Robert Knatt, taught at Washington Middle School near the Central District in Seattle for 36 years. Kassa says he was tough and made students want to push themselves to their fullest potential, but also made room for fun along the way.