Hikma rolls out Ganciclovir

By Sandra Levy
drugstorenews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHikma is introducing ganciclovir for injection in a dosage strength of 500 mg. The product is indicated for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis in immunocompromised adult patients, including patients with acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and for the prevention of CMV disease in adult transplant recipients at risk for CMV disease. Ganciclovir...

drugstorenews.com
