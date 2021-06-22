On Friday, June 25th, Corner Chicken will host a Tap Takeover featuring local Nova Easy Kombucha and Novo Brazil Brewing Co. Stop by the East Village eatery, between 4:30 pm – 7:00 pm, to sip $4 Novo Mango IPA’s and $4 Nova Sexy Piña Colada Hard Kombucha pints. The special deal on pints can be enjoyed with the purchase of any food item, including bites, and sides, and combos, like the hot chicken Sandos, with kale slaw, pickles, comeback sauce, and a side of fries. The team from Nova Kombucha will also have a tent setup for samples, freebies, and coupons to visit their taproom, in Ocean Beach.