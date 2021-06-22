New Research Explains the Link Between Meat and Cancer
The World Health Organization identifies red meat as a probable carcinogen due to the positive correlation between its consumption and the development of colorectal cancer. Since this declaration, additional studies have also found a link between cancer and red meat, but none have been able to pinpoint causation, only correlation, until now. A new study published in the journal Cancer Discovery has identified a DNA mutation that could account for this relationship between meat and cancer.vegnews.com