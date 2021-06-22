Bridgeton Selects StayNTouch Guest-Centric PMS to Enhance Guest Engagement & Drive Ancillary Revenue
Bridgeton Holdings, a private investment firm focused on developing unique hospitality experiences in high-end urban markets, selected StayNTouch, a global leader in guest-centric hotel property management systems (PMS), to implement their mobile PMS and contactless solutions across 10 luxury hotel properties, totaling 566 rooms. Bridgeton Holdings specializes in creating value...www.hotel-online.com