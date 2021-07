ALISO VIEJO, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacifica Hotels today announced it has been recognized with a 2020 Hilton Legacy Award for New Developer of the Year. The annual awards program celebrates owners and development partners in the Americas for contributions toward brand excellence and development efforts. Winners are selected by leaders of Hilton's Development team in the Americas on individual categories that include the Lifetime Achievement Award, Multi-Brand Developer of the Year, New Developer of the Year, Developer of the Year, New Build of the Year by brand and Conversion of the Year by brand.