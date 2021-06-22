Cancel
Governor Murphy Signs Package of Legislation to Provide $235 Million in Small Business Relief

state.nj.us
 17 days ago

Brings Total to More than $600 Million in Small Business Relief Since the Start of the Pandemic. TRENTON – As New Jersey continues to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Phil Murphy today signed six bills – A5704, A5705, A5706, A5707, A5708, and A5709 – which provide additional aid to small businesses that continue to suffer from the economic effects of the pandemic. Together, the bill package provides $235 million to small businesses throughout the state, allowing the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) to fulfill all eligible applications submitted during Phase IV of the EDA’s Small Business Emergency Grant Program.

www.state.nj.us
