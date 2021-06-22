New Records Show the NYPD’s Favored Punishment: Less Vacation Time
In some of the NYPD’s most severe misconduct cases, the only punishment officers faced was losing vacation days. After the repeal of a state law shielding New York police officers’ disciplinary histories from disclosure, the New York Police Department in March released several years’ worth of disciplinary records for its officers. However, the agency published the records in a way that made it difficult to see which officers had been disciplined and how.projects.propublica.org