New York City, NY

New Records Show the NYPD’s Favored Punishment: Less Vacation Time

By Moiz Syed, Derek Willis
ProPublica
 17 days ago
In some of the NYPD’s most severe misconduct cases, the only punishment officers faced was losing vacation days. After the repeal of a state law shielding New York police officers’ disciplinary histories from disclosure, the New York Police Department in March released several years’ worth of disciplinary records for its officers. However, the agency published the records in a way that made it difficult to see which officers had been disciplined and how.

New York City, NY
ProPublica is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.

 http://www.propublica.org/
