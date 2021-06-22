Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stick(y) in the Mud: Assessing Impact of MLB’s Ban Will Be Difficult

By Brendan Gawlowski
fangraphs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, MLB umpires began (re-)enforcing Rule 3.02, the clause that bans pitchers from applying foreign substances to the baseball. While we didn’t have any ejections, umpires conducted plenty of searches and managed to do so without needlessly delaying games. Much digital ink has been spilled on this topic since MLB announced the crackdown; just last week, Ben, Jay, and I all weighed in, and comments from the players themselves have run the gamut from measured and reasonable to wildly implausible.

blogs.fangraphs.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alek Manoah
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Trevor Bauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Cy Young#Baseball Prospectus#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Rumors: Window Shortened For Teams To Apply Mud To Baseballs

With offense sinking to historic lows this season, MLB has started enforcing rules against the use of foreign substances going forward. The decision has not gone over well with some players, who believe such drastic changes can only lead to more harm than good. Several pitchers opined that any new rules should have went into effect next season to reduce the chance of injuries occurring.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Solomon: Let's hope MLB sticks to cleaning up the game

Major League Baseball had a problem with pitchers using foreign substances to do funny things with the baseball. So it implemented full enforcement of its rule against doctoring the baseball. A rare in-season change. Every time a pitcher faces MLB’s stop-and-frisk, it’s pure comedy. It drags the game into a...
MLBThe Good Phight

Brandon Kintzler speaks on MLB’s sticky substance ban

There haven't been many changes for the Philadelphia Phillies in the last three weeks they've been without Brandon Kintzler, who has been on the injured list. Their bullpen remains shaky and hard to rely on, as they are still under .500, with they still have a handful of games out of a playoff spot.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Evan Gattis says Astros players told Dodgers to cool it on cheating talk

In an almost two-hour conversation on the 'Stros Across the Globe podcast released Tuesday, former Astros slugger Evan Gattis didn't shy away from talk of cheating. Gattis admitted he was a big proponent of the Astros' system during their World Series championship season in which they had access to live video where they could decipher the catcher's signals, then relay them to the batter by banging on a trash can.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 7/6/21

It’s a Jacob deGrom night, so the top hurler is crystal clear, but who are the top alternatives if you want to pivot elsewhere? And we sure aren’t lacking in terms of stacks, with some of our favorite offenses in plus matchups tonight. Our daily helper is available every day...
MLBfangraphs.com

Who is Being Dropped & Why (Week 14)

I’m being a little selfish this week. A few of the players who were dropped in six leagues interested me, so I included them. I seperated out the hitters in Colorado. I think they were not good enough hitters to roster, but I don’t know for sure. I’ll study the Colorado threshold later this week.
MLBfangraphs.com

Oakland’s Bullpen Has Been in Survival Mode

A pivotal series between the two teams atop the AL West kicked off on Tuesday with the Astros beating the A’s to extend their division lead to 4.5 games. It was an unusually shaky start from Chris Bassitt, who allowed six runs and couldn’t escape the fifth inning, but he turned the game over to Oakland’s bullpen with the game knotted at six runs apiece. The combo of J.B. Wendelken and Yusmeiro Petit, though, quickly changed that, allowing two runs in the sixth to put the A’s behind for good.
MLBPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado placed on bereavement list

(SportsRadio 610) -- Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is on the bereavement-family medical leave list and the team has recalled Garrett Stubbs from the Triple A Sugar Land Skeeters. Maldonado has to miss at least three games, but no more than seven while on the bereavement list, which is used when...
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (7/6/21): Pederson Leading Off, Happ in CF, Alcántara at 2B, Arrieta Pitching

The Cubs will attempt to avoid stretching the losing streak further into double digits tonight in their second of four games against the Phillies. Joc Pederson is in left, Kris Bryant is at third, Javier Báez is at short, Anthony Rizzo is at first, and Willson Contreras is catching. Jason Heyward is in right, Ian Happ is in center, and Sergio Alcántara is back on the roster playing second.
MLBThe Day

MLB roundup

Yordan Álvarez hit two homers and drove in five runs, José Altuve drove in the go-ahead run with a single, and the Houston Astros rallied to beat the Oakland Athletics 9-6 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Álvarez, who was activated off the paternity list on Monday, hit...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB Home Run Derby: Athletics slugger Matt Olson joins 2021 field

On Tuesday, Oakland A's first baseman Matt Olson became the sixth confirmed participant in this year's Home Run Derby. Olson, 27, is again enjoying a productive power season for the A's. In 80 games this season, Olson has 20 home runs, and he's slugging .552. That's despite the generally pitcher-friendly nature of his home ballpark in Oakland. For his career, Olson has 123 home runs, including 36 in 2019. Across parts of six MLB seasons, Olson has averaged 40 home runs per 162 games played. In related matters, he boasts a swing that's very conducive for power.
MLBfangraphs.com

Slider Throwers Against Slider Whiffers (AL and NL)

Streaming pitchers is an art form in the fantasy baseball community. Analysts making streamer picks are daring and brave when it comes to putting their picks out there for the world to see. It’s not an easy game. Streaming a pitcher who blows up my ratios is one of the most frustrating aspects of fantasy baseball in my humble opinion, but it happens (don’t act like it doesn’t). But, taking the time to deep dive on a pitcher before streaming can limit the likelihood of having your ratios inflated like a grocery store helium balloon. Here’s how you can take some time with our pitch-type linear weights.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
MLBnumberfire.com

3 Under-the-Radar MLB FanDuel Plays for Wednesday 7/7/21

When being contrarian in daily fantasy sports, there's a fine line between taking a calculated risk and being reckless. But differentiating your lineups from everyone else's is the name of the game if you plan on taking down one of those highly lucrative DFS tournaments. Whether it's because of bookmaker totals, other options at a given position, or some gem you've found who everyone is overlooking, we can always find potential under-rostered plays if we look hard enough.
MLBfangraphs.com

Is Zach Thompson the Marlins’ Latest Pitching Success?

In late June and in just his fourth major league start, Marlins right-hander Zach Thompson accomplished something that has only been done nine times in the last decade. Facing the Nationals, he went six innings, allowed just two runs (one earned), and struck out 11. In the process, he became the 10th pitcher in the last 10 seasons to strike out 11 or more batters in his first four career appearances — certainly a qualifier-heavy fact, but it still yields quite an impressive list of names:
MLBperutribune.com

Philadelphia-Chicago Cubs Runs

Phillies first. Jean Segura doubles. J.T. Realmuto hit by pitch. Bryce Harper singles to shallow right field. J.T. Realmuto to second. Jean Segura to third. Andrew McCutchen homers to center field. Bryce Harper scores. J.T. Realmuto scores. Jean Segura scores. Rhys Hoskins strikes out swinging. Didi Gregorius strikes out swinging. Alec Bohm grounds out to shortstop, Kris Bryant to Anthony Rizzo.
MLBWTOP

With Soto in the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby, how have past Nationals fared?

With Soto in the Home Run Derby, how have past Nationals fared? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Juan Soto announced Wednesday that he will participate in Major League Baseball’s 2021 Home Run Derby. On Monday, the league’s best power hitters will converge at Coors Field in Denver to see who can hit the most dingers.
MLBfangraphs.com

Using the Toxicological Prioritization Index To Visualize Baseball

Major League Baseball is awash in advanced statistics that more reliably describe key aspects of players’ offensive and defensive performance. It has been reported that through the use of Statcast, the MLB Advanced Media group can supply teams with 70 fields x 1.5 billion rows of data per season [i]. Yes, billion with a b. This flood of information has supercharged MLB teams’ and the sabermetric community’s development of ever-more useful statistics for describing player performance.
MLBDenver Post

Oakland’s Matt Olson to compete in Home Run Derby at Coors Field

Oakland first baseman Matt Olson on Tuesday announced via Twitter that he will participate in the Home Run Derby at Coors Field on July 12. Entering Tuesday’s games, the 27-year-old Olson is batting .283 for the Athletics this season with 20 home runs, which is tied for sixth-most in the American League.

Comments / 0

Community Policy