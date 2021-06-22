25 Natural Nail Designs for the Manicure Minimalist

Have you ever wanted to book a manicure while also hoping to achieve a more neutral nail look? To some, this can seem counterproductive, given professional nail artists are experts at creating beautiful, bold nail art—why let that go to waste? Well, because you want natural nail art, of course. See, so often, manicures (especially those shared on Instagram) seem synonymous with vibrant, eye-catching nail art. However, if you look hard enough, you’ll find that there are some pretty stunning natural nail designs on the web, too—and no, they’re not just solid neutral swatches. We scrolled and scrolled and scrolled some more to deliver you 25 natural nail art designs. Check them out below.