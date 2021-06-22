Can Stevens actually rename Gianforte Family Hall? It’s complicated.
This summer, students are again advocating for Stevens to rename Gianforte Family Hall (GFH) through a change.org petition and other initiatives happening primarily through social media. Citing “harmful legislation […] which include an anti-transgender sports ban and limitations on abortion rights” that Montana Governor Greg Gianforte ‘83 has passed during his time in office, students believe the building name does not align with Stevens’ values even amidst Gianforte’s donations.thestute.com