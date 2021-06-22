Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of June 22, 2021.

Planning to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks? Read this first.

Safety tips: glbrt.is/4thFireworks

Paseo Planning Meeting

We're hosting a virtual meeting this Thursday for a new pedestrian and bicycle path in downtown Gilbert.

Join us: glbrt.is/PaseoPlanningMeeting

Women in Policing Information Session

Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Attend our Women in Policing information session Thursday.

Register here: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession

Gilbert Relief Grant Deadline

Applications for the third round of business relief grants close Friday. Qualify for up to $35,000 in relief.

Apply here: gilbertaz.gov/bizprograms

Gilbert 4th of July Celebration

Join us for a 4th of July celebration at Gilbert Regional Park for live music, food trucks and a firework show.

Details: gilbertaz.gov/July4th

Heat Relief Network

Extreme heat is dangerous. We're collecting water and other items for the Heat Relief Network.

How to donate: glbrt.is/HeatReliefNetwork