Gilbert Digital Newsroom
Gilbert, Ariz. - Here's the latest news for the week of June 22, 2021.
Planning to celebrate the 4th of July with fireworks? Read this first.
Safety tips: glbrt.is/4thFireworks
Paseo Planning Meeting
We're hosting a virtual meeting this Thursday for a new pedestrian and bicycle path in downtown Gilbert.
Join us: glbrt.is/PaseoPlanningMeeting
Women in Policing Information Session
Are you interested in a career in law enforcement? Attend our Women in Policing information session Thursday.
Register here: glbrt.is/WomenInPolicingSession
Gilbert Relief Grant Deadline
Applications for the third round of business relief grants close Friday. Qualify for up to $35,000 in relief.
Apply here: gilbertaz.gov/bizprograms
Gilbert 4th of July Celebration
Join us for a 4th of July celebration at Gilbert Regional Park for live music, food trucks and a firework show.
Details: gilbertaz.gov/July4th
Heat Relief Network
Extreme heat is dangerous. We're collecting water and other items for the Heat Relief Network.
How to donate: glbrt.is/HeatReliefNetwork