When it comes to Marvel's newest film, Black Widow, you have to dig a little to describe its laudable "firsts." It isn't the first female-directed superhero movie (Wonder Woman), or the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first female-fronted film (Captain Marvel). It wasn't even going to be the first female-fronted superhero movie to come out in 2020, since both Birds of Prey and Wonder Woman 1984 beat it to the draw (Black Widow's Friday release date reflects its many pandemic-related delays). Still, you can find ways to make the movie novel if you extend yourself: Black Widow technically holds the distinction of being "the first ever mainstream, big-budget Hollywood summer movie with Jewish women" as its star and producer, director, and supporting actress, The Times of Israel points out.