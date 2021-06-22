Cancel
Grocery & Supermaket

Surprising Cities Where People Are Googling Cannabis Queries

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top five cities that are Google searching terms like “state cannabis legalization” are all places where cannabis is completely illegal. As of April 2021, seventeen states, two territories and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation to regulate cannabis for adult use. In addition, Connecticut and Rhode Island seem poised to legalize adult use cannabis, Louisiana has decriminalized marijuana possession and Montana is establishing its own marketplace. Those are big gains, and they just keep coming. According to a recent analysis conducted by cannabis marketing company Digital Third Coast, consumers want even more access, more convenience, and also more restrictions, at least when it comes to advertising cannabis.

