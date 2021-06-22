Surprising Cities Where People Are Googling Cannabis Queries

Chicago obviously has a real crime problem, BUT when it comes to which city in Illinois has the worst crimp per capita, Chicago is nowhere near the top of the list. According to the data from the website Datacommons.org when it comes to crimes per capita in the state of Illinois one city stands above the rest, and it's not the Windy City, it is a town called Hodgkins, Illinois. Not shocking enough Hodgkins is a small industrial town just south and west of the city limits of Chicago, and with only a population of less then 2,0000 people we shouldn't be surprised to see it number one on the list of combined crimes per capita. It has an average of 0.15 crimes compared to Chicago which ranks at number 46 on the list with 0.04.