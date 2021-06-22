Cancel
Why Texas Real Estate?

bisnow.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat developers and investors should be doing to capitalize on all the corporate relocation Texas is seeing. What is most important for companies, residents, and tenants when relocating and how to assure that's incorporated into your project. The asset classes and submarkets that are positioned for the most success as...

www.bisnow.com
Real EstateShareCast

Real Estate Investors reports 'strong' rent collection

Midlands-focussed real estate investment trust Real Estate Investors updated the market on its first half trading on Monday, reporting “strong” rent collection at 97.22%, adjusted for monthly and deferred agreements. 1,264.36. 16:20 06/07/21. n/a. n/a. 2,819.74. 16:20 06/07/21. 0.28%. 7.89. The AIM-traded firm completed eight asset disposals totalling £10.7m in...
Dallas, TXDallas News

‘I’m so in love and impressed’: Why celebrity real estate agent Fredrik Eklund finds Dallas special

Dallas has a new celebrity in town in Bravo real estate reality star Fredrik Eklund. Part of the Eklund-Gomes team at the New York-based real estate firm Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Eklund is a longtime star of the popular television show Million Dollar Listing. The native of Sweden appears in both Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York and has 1.3 million Instagram followers.
Texas Stateirei.com

Texas Permanent School Fund slates $60m for Warburg Pincus Asia Real Estate

Texas Permanent School Fund has committed $60 million to Warburg Pincus’s new Asia Real Estate fund. Warburg Pincus launched the fund in March, setting a $1.5 billion fundraising target. Warburg Pincus has been an active investor in Asia Pacific real estate, focusing on a variety of major real estate platforms in this region — many of which Warburg Pincus cofounded alongside the entrepreneurs.
Pendleton, INpendletontimespost.com

Real estate company earns kudos

PENDLETON — The Real Estate Pros of Keller Williams, a firm based in Pendleton, was named one of America’s most productive sales teams recently as part of REAL Trends America’s Best Real Estate Teams issued rankings report. The team ranked seventh for units and 12th for sales volume. “It’s incredibly...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Is Hospitality a Real Estate Industry?

For lending purposes, there are six commonly defined sectors of commercial real estate. These categories are office, retail, industrial, multifamily, hotel, and special purpose. Hotels are considered non-core real estate investments characterized either as value-added or opportunistic real estate from both the equity investor and lender perspectives. This classification creates...
Marketstheapopkavoice.com

5 Reasons Why Property Buyers Hire Qualified Real Estate Agents

One of the biggest questions that face real estate property buyers is whether or not to hire an agent. Each has its own pros and cons but when you take a look at the bigger picture, there are a lot more of the former than the latter. Besides, some people’s decision not to work with a real estate agent stems from the assumption that they will pay exorbitant fees. However, if you hire a good one, every dollar will be well worth the investment.
MLSWyoming Tribune Eagle

Rural real estate in high demand

The secret of small-town charm is starting to leak out, and the evidence for this is pronounced in real estate transactions across Wyoming. Small, sleepy towns that historically have a lot of property on the market are now finding their listings dwindling as buyers come from more populated areas. Take...
Real Estatenorthwestmoinfo.com

Real Estate Market Remains Hot

(Radio Iowa) The report on May sales from the Iowa Association of Realtors confirms the housing market remains hot. Jen Burkamper of Ames is the group’s president. “I’ve been doing this for 21 years and I have not seen a market this crazy,” Burkamper says. May continued what has been a strong housing market across the state.
RetailForbes

Why Grocery-Anchored Real Estate Has Become So Attractive To Investors

Anthony Grosso is Co-Founder, Co-Chairman, and Managing Principal of First National Realty Partners. Over the past year and change, the bankruptcy of many iconic retailers and the accelerated shift to e-commerce driven by the Covid-19 pandemic has stirred up quite a bit of uncertainty within the retail sector. To be certain, there are many justified questions about the future prospects of companies that sell nonessential retail goods like clothing and electronics. Many of them may be vulnerable to further digital disruption.
Real Estatethespruce.com

Best Online Real Estate Auctions

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Whether you are looking to dip your toes into real estate investing, or are a savvy investor seeking more tools...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Baker adds real estate shareholder

Baker Donelson has added attorney N. Courtney Hollins as a shareholder in the Nashville office. She practices in the firm’s real estate practice group. Hollins comes to Baker Donelson from Dickinson Wright, where she was a partner for more than eight years. She previously was a partner at Wyatt Tarrant & Combs and a founder at Hollins & Associates. She attended the University of Tennessee College of Law.
Roseville, CArosevilletoday.com

Slow Improvement in Roseville Real Estate

Roseville, Calif.,- For buyers, the Roseville housing market remains more than difficult. Sellers continue to expect and receive multiple over asking price offers and most will not negotiate. Most buyers have multiple offers rejected until they accept what is happening and are willing to adjust their offers to meet the competition.
Batesville, INWKRC

The real estate experts: Featured properties

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Lohmiller Real Estate is a full service real estate brokerage licensed in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. There's no place like home and living is easy in this well maintained one owner home that is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac. The floor plan of this home encompasses three spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for sleep, work, or play, two full bathrooms and an open concept kitchen that flows through the dining area to the rear patio. The recently finished basement is sure to please from the modern color scheme and flooring to the handcrafted pallet wall and bar area. The basement also features a newly created room that can be used as an office or potential 4th bedroom as well as a large unfinished storage area with built in shelving. Sellers are now offering a $350 credit toward the purchase of shrubbery/trees/fencing to help with interstate views! Don't miss your opportunity to call this place home, call and schedule your showing today!
Real Estateirei.com

Factory-built real estate to the rescue

Since the real estate market collapsed in 2008, sending ripples across global markets, the construction industry has struggled, along with landlords, investors and other property owners. An initial surplus of empty units wiped out jobs at all levels, sending tradespeople and real estate experts alike scrambling to create new opportunities for themselves, which seemed to balance the equation for a while.
Real Estaterealtybiznews.com

Why Waterfront Properties Can Be an Excellent Investment

Whether you’re buying a family home, a holiday home, or an investment property, you’re most likely thinking about its value now and into the future. This train of thought may even play a part in which property you buy and where it’s located. However, if you’re not quite sure where...
Economymodernreaders.com

Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,072 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.
Texas Statetribuneledgernews.com

HUB International Expands Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilites With Acquisition Of Operating Subsidiaries Of Trusted Capital Group In Texas

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, LLP d/b/a Trusted Capital Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,...

