The FDA’s recent approval of the Alzheimer’s drug aducanumab is a crucial crossroads in the continuing search for a cure for this devastating disease. Federal regulators approved Biogen’s drug, through an accelerated process, earlier this month. The FDA’s approval came over the objections of its own scientific advisers, who had cited a lack of evidence for the drug’s effectiveness. (Several of those advisers have since resigned.) Patient advocates, on the other hand, welcomed the decision because, to date, there is no treatment that clearly slows down the progression of this disease afflicting 6 million Americans. Health policy experts worried, almost immediately, whether an expensive drug of unproven efficacy would send costs for Medicare and private insurance soaring.