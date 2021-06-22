Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

The Crumbling Myth of Consequence-Free Intact Forest Loss

By Jennifer Skene
Posted by 
NRDC
NRDC
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For decades, an unchecked myth that forests are a renewable resource has permeated how we view, consume, and regulate forests. In international parlance, the very meaning of the word “deforestation” is tied not to the act of cutting down trees, but how the forest is used afterwards: a stump-filled landscape is still deemed a forest if it’s replanted with saplings or allowed to regrow. Instead, companies can downplay their forest impacts with tenuous promises of nature’s capacity to heal and boasts that for every tree their suppliers cut down, they plant one (or even two!) in its stead, as if forests were a machine of discrete, interchangeable parts. It’s a notion based on a mixture of hubris and denial and fueled by corporate profit margins, that somehow we can raze centuries-old forests without consequence. That we can clearcut a forest and have it not even count as deforestation.

www.nrdc.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NRDC

NRDC

New York City, NY
211
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

NRDC works to safeguard the earth—its people, its plants and animals, and the natural systems on which all life depends.

 https://www.nrdc.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropical Forests#Forest Protection#Forest Degradation#Forests Of Canada#Climate Change#Brazilian#Europeans#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Country
Sweden
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Organic vs. conventional farming: Which has lower environmental impact?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Swedish Food Agency (Svenska Livsmedelsverket SLV) recently published a report on a many-faceted breakdown of environmental effects in farming per one kilogram of farming product. This report was also discussed in an opinion piece in the Sweden’s largest newspaper, Dagens Nyheter (under the title “Organic farming has never been better for the environment”).
Washington StateBoulder Clarion

Tree-free paper is saving forests and farmers in Washington state

In 2013, about 20 wheat farmers gathered at a local pizza joint in Dayton, Washington to hear John Begley, CEO of Columbia Pulp, make his case. Begley and his team had big plans. He told the farmers his company would start buying up the discarded wheat straw that was left lying in their fields after they finished their harvest. This would-be waste could be turned into pulp to make paper products, no trees required, reducing the carbon footprint of paper manufacturing and introducing a new income stream for the wheat producers. But the farmers had been sold on plans for buying up their wheat waste for various schemes in the past — and, despite many promises, none of them had come to fruition. Skepticism was high.
Industrygentside.co.uk

Nuclear accident has created strange hybrid pigs in Japan

Since the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster that took place in 2011, the area around the plant has been devoid of human life. Instead, theanimals have been thriving. Many species including bears, wolves, horses, deer, foxes, and pigs have been taking advantage of the wild terrain in the 20-kilometer exclusion zone that was created around the Japanese nuclear plant. A similar phenomenon was observed in the Chernobyl area as well.
AnimalsPhys.org

Forest loss threat to one of world's largest eagles

Harpy eagles in deforested areas of the Amazon may be among the world's largest and most powerful birds, but they are struggling to feed their young as their habitat is destroyed, researchers warned on Wednesday. The long-lived eagles, with legs almost as thick as a human wrist and claws as...
JobsPosted by
NRDC

Good Jobs through Climate Action: The High-Road Path

Co-authored with Betony Jones and Jodi Pincus, Inclusive Economics. Ambitious action on climate change carries huge potential for job creation. Done correctly, this potential can be leveraged to expand economic opportunity for people of color and others long excluded from career-track employment. Done incorrectly, climate actions and workforce training are likely to do exactly the opposite: grow insecure low-wage jobs with limited upward mobility and perpetuate exclusionary practices.
Buffalo, NYfreightwaves.com

Trucker charged after $11M cocaine bust at Canadian border

A truck driver was arrested and charged after border officers seized over $11 million worth of cocaine after it entered Canada from the U.S. via Buffalo, New York, authorities said Thursday. Pardeep Singh, 24, of LaSalle, Quebec, was arrested on June 15 after a secondary inspection on the Canadian side...
EnvironmentYubaNet

More carbon dioxide will dry world’s rainforests

Brazilian scientists have identified a new way to take the rain out of the rainforest. All the world has to do is to make sure more carbon dioxide reaches the trees − half as much again as today. The effect will be stark: it will be roughly the same as...
Food & Drinksgloballandscapesforum.org

FOOD. NATURE. PEOPLE.

A blueprint to build thriving, sustainable food systems. Our world is in crisis. The evidence is clear that humans are causing climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, inequalities and a range of intertwined problems that are putting life on earth at risk. At the heart of these challenges is our broken food system, affecting all of us. We need access to nutrient-rich food that supports health and wellbeing, provides employment and income for everyone, including women, Indigenous Peoples and marginalized groups, and ensures that our landscapes are and remain productive in the future.
Energy Industryecowatch.com

Fracking Dumps Millions of Gallons of Toxic Chemicals Into Gulf of Mexico

A fracking boom in the Gulf of Mexico poses a major risk to human health and wildlife, a new report from the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has found. The report, published Wednesday, calculated that oil and gas companies had dumped at least 66.3 million gallons of fracking fluids into the vulnerable waters of the Gulf between 2010 and 2020 with government approval.
Environmentwineindustryadvisor.com

Bordeaux Partners with Four American Artists to Raise Environmental Awareness

Social Contest to Benefit the Rainforest Alliance Highlights Bordeaux Efforts to Combat Climate Change; 65% of Bordeaux Vineyards Are Certified Environmental as of 2021. – July 8, 2021 — The Bordeaux wine region has partnered with four American artists to design handcrafted wooden wine boxes to benefit the Rainforest Alliance, a global non-profit that protects forests and biodiversity through climate change initiatives. Each artists’ box is a one-of- a-kind piece that symbolizes Bordeaux’s commitment to preserve the environment and biodiversity in the vineyard. Details about the Bordeaux artist boxes are available on Instagram @bordeauxwines with four winners announced on July 13.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Wake Up Wyoming

Some Very Good News For Wyoming Coal

First, the bad news: Wyoming has lost more jobs in the mining and energy industry in the past few months, according to reports. Now the good news: A coal power plant in North Dakota will stay online after requests were received from Canada and surrounding states. Reliable power is needed and wind and solar have simply not been providing it. According to the Wall Street Journal, it's not just around the globe but here in America where the economy is making a slow comeback after the government shut it down. More reliable power is needed. A lot more.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Republicans tell Olympic athletes protesting flag at Tokyo games: ‘No kind of demonstration is permitted’

Just under 40 Republican lawmakers have written to the US Olympic Committee to express concerns about the possibility of American athletes staging political protests at the Summer Games in Tokyo.The representatives urged the USOC to remind competitors to obey Rule 50 of the International Olympic Committee charter which bans political expression by athletes during the games.Fox News reports that the letter to US Olympic and Paralympic Committee Chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland was signed by 39 members of Congress and specifically singled out hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away during the national anthem at trials in...
Politics19fortyfive.com

It Would Be Pure Hell: Pray to God a War Between China and Japan Never Happens

Let’s not understate the likelihood of war in East Asia or kid ourselves that the United States can remain aloof should China and Japan enter the lists. It’s tough for Westerners to fathom the nature of the competition or the passions it stokes. From an intellectual standpoint, we have little trouble comprehending the disputes pitting the Asian rivals against each other. For example, both Tokyo and Beijing claim sovereignty over the Senkaku/Diaoyu Islands, a tiny archipelago near Taiwan and the Ryukyus. China covets control of offshore air and sea traffic, hence its East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and its efforts to rewrite the rules governing use of the nautical commons. Undersea energy resources beget frictions about where to draw the lines bounding exclusive economic zones (EEZs). And so on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy