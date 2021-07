You might think that ballroom dances between dashing princes and lovely princesses are just the stuff of animated Disney movies. But John Travolta lived that experience off-screen just over 35 years ago, when he cut a rug with Princess Diana at a White House dinner in November 1985 while Ronald and Nancy Reagan looked on. Photojournalist Pete Souza — who served as the Reagan administration's chief official White House photographer — captured their dance in a series of famous photos, and posted one picture on his Instagram feed in honor of what would have been the late Princess of Wales's 60th birthday.