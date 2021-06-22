Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Billie Eilish apologizes for mouthing anti-Asian slur in viral video: 'I am appalled'

arcamax.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop musician Billie Eilish has apologized for a viral video of her mouthing an anti-Asian slur when she was “13 or 14.”. On Monday, the “Bad Guy” hit-maker released a statement on her Instagram story addressing the clip, which sees a young Eilish lip syncing along to a racist lyric in rapper Tyler, the Creator’s “Fish.”

www.arcamax.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mouthing#Viral Video#Slur#Anti Asian#The Asian Community#Tiktok#Icxvy#Los Angeles Times#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesat40.com

Billie Eilish Teases New Single, Video For 'NDA'

Billie Eilish is blessing us all with even more music as she prepares to release her second album. The "Bad Guy" singer announced that her new song "NDA" will drop on Friday, July 9, along with an accompanying music video. The track will be the fifth released from Eilish's second album "Happier Than Ever," set to release later this month, per Pitchfork.
MusicNME

Billie Eilish announces new song ‘NDA’, arriving next week

Billie Eilish has announced details of another new song called ‘NDA’, which is set to be released next week. The track will feature on the star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will arrive on July 30. After teasing a new announcement on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 1), Eilish...
CelebritiesBillboard

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Next 'Happier Than Ever' Single 'NDA'

Billie Eilish's long-awaited sophomore album Happier Than Ever is due this month, and she's getting fans ready for the project with another single. On Friday (July 2), Eilish posted a contorted image of her face to reveal her next single, and she's not keeping her lips sealed about it. Titled "NDA," the song will be released next Friday, July 9, along with a music video.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Iggy Azalea Responds to Accusations of "Blackfishing" in "I Am the Stripclub" Video

The Internet is raising eyebrows about Iggy Azalea's new look in her most recent music video. The 31-year-old Australian rapper, who is typically blonde, sports black hair and heavy makeup in "I Am the Stripclub," released on Thursday, July 1. After the video hit YouTube, many viewers accused Iggy of "Blackfishing"—or using makeup to appear as though she were of African-American descent. "I don't care," the rapper tweeted on Friday, July 2, in response to a fan who asked her to respond to the backlash. "F--k those ppl babe lol." She continued, "I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. It's...
Posted by
Nicole Sudjono

How Billie Eilish Dominates The World

The teenager talks less and jumps to action. “Billie Eilish @Pukkelpop 2019” by crommelincklars, Flickr is licensed under CC BY 2.0. Just recently, Billie is going to release her new single "Happier than Ever". Let's reflect on the things she had worked hard for to this day because I believe it's really inspiring.
Music1063radiolafayette.com

New Billie Eilish Music On The Way!

Billie Eilish announced on her official Twitter account that her new song “NDA” and the accompanying music video will debut this Friday, July 9th. Fans of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer won’t have to wait long to hear her new album because “Happier Than Ever” will be released on July 30th.
Hair CareCosmopolitan

You need to see Billie Eilish with a new Lady Di brushback hairstyle

Right, it's officially happening. There's nothing you can do to stop it. The 80s brushback, made famous by the likes of Lady Di is coming back. If you want to look cool in 2021-22, I'm sorry to break it to you, but the mullet and shag looks that took over your timelines this year are about to be seriously overshadowed.
Books & LiteraturePittsburgh Post-Gazette

Billie Eilish book captures a well-documented life

The new Billie Eilish book project could not be any more “of the moment.” At the same time, it could not be any more old-fashioned. Leave it to the crafty 19-year-old pop singer/songwriter to pull off such an oxymoronic feat. What feels most current is the multimedia presentation of “Billie...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Billie Eilish Dodges Stunt Drivers, and Stalkers, Too, in ‘NDA’

“It was pretty crazy. It’s real, too,” Billie Eilish told Zane Lowe of her self-directed video for “NDA,” released Thursday night. “Real” meaning: No, that’s not a green screen behind the singer as she walks down the dotted center line on a nighttime roadway like some lost refugee from David Lynch’s “Lost Highway,” courting disaster from what a press release describes as 25 “extremely rehearsed” stunt drivers.
Behind Viral Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Asks A Bold Question In Viral Risqué TikTok

As she continues to prepare for the release of her second studio album Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish has been facing plenty of controversies as of late. Mid-June, the WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? artist was exposed for reportedly using anti-Asian slurs and a "Blaccent," right around the time her alleged new boyfriend got called out for making racist and homophobic posts.
MusicVulture

Love is a Two-Way Street in Billie Eilish’s NDA Music Video

In contrast to Billie Eilish’s last single off of her sophomore album Happier Than Ever, “Lost Cause,” Eilish’s latest track, “NDA,” constitutes a return to the darker, brooding Billie, albeit still blonde. “I bought a secret house when I was seventeen/Haven’t had a party since I got the keys,” Eilish sings on the thumping, sparse track. “Had a pretty boy over, but he couldn’t stay/On his way out I made him sign an NDA.” The music video, which was shot in one take and directed by Eilish herself, features the singer walking down the middle of a desert highway at night as cars whizz past. Eilish revealed to Apple Music that the initial concept for the music video was completely different, but complications led to the original idea getting scrapped. “Things couldn’t happen, I didn’t have time, and blah, blah, blah,” Eilish explained. “And I figured it out. It’s definitely one of the coolest videos I’ve ever made in my life, and I directed it.”
PetsNewsweek

Diddy Waking up With '15 Roaches' on His Face Sparks Wave of Memes

Diddy has sparked a wave of memes after posting a motivational story about how waking up covered in roaches inspired him to strive for the life of luxury he lives today. The rapper, whose given name is Sean Combs, amused fans this week after he took to Instagram to impart advice on living your best life.

Comments / 0

Community Policy