NE Ohio Goth/Horror Duo Midnight Syndicate Releases First-Ever Live Album

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland-based duo Midnight Syndicate isn’t known to local clubgoers, but they’ve carved out a niche for themselves that’s brought them national success. For the past 25 years, composers Edward Douglas and Gavin Goszka have been creating their orchestral goth music for horror films, role-playing games such as Dungeons & Dragons, and most notably for Halloween haunted attractions, where their music has become an institution. They’ve made 13 albums in addition to film scores. And in 2014 they launched the horror-themed multi-media concerts Midnight Syndicate Live!, a part of Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends.

