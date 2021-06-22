NE Ohio Goth/Horror Duo Midnight Syndicate Releases First-Ever Live Album

Obits called it quits in 2015 after three albums for Sub Pop, but the group -- which included Rick Froberg (Drive Like Jehu, Hot Snakes) and Sohrab Habibion (Edsel, SAVAK) -- are releasing a live album, Die At the Zoo, on July 30 via Outer Battery. The album was recorded during their 2012 Australian tour, which fell between 2011's Moody, Standard and Poor and 2013's Bed & Bugs, at Brisbane's The Zoo. "We were particularly excited about this show," Sohrab tells us, "since it was in the hometown of The Saints and Tym Guitars, a fantastic shop that sold music gear, records and, thankfully, did repairs, as I'd damaged my guitar the night before, when we played in Melbourne with [The Scientists] Kim Salmon."