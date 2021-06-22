Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Extreme space weather: Predicting and protecting against solar storms

By Theo Nicitopoulos
Astronomy.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace weather is not something that most of us typically think about on a daily basis. But the Sun’s charged particles and magnetic field are constantly sweeping through space and colliding with the Earth’s own magnetic field. Occasionally, the auroras fill the sky with light dancing along these field lines. The most extreme space weather, however, happens when the Sun blasts billions of tons of energized particles directly towards the Earth at speeds up to 3,000 kilometers per second.

astronomy.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Solar Physics#Outer Space#Sun#Space Weather Lead#Cme#The Carrington Event#The University Of Reading#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Astronomy
News Break
NASA
News Break
Satellites
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
AstronomyIFLScience

People Have Been Seeing A Strange Spiral In The Skies Over The Pacific

Recent reports regarding United States Officials’ information on unidentified flying objects (UFO) - or, more poignantly, their lack thereof - have demonstrated that there remain many mysteries within the night sky. Bizarre and fleeting phenomenon can go without being seen or understood despite humankind’s advancements in astronomy, so it’s really rather satisfying when The Curious Case of the.
Astronomygoodmenproject.com

Ancient Tree Shows Result of Magnetic Pole Switch

Here is the news of the world from 42,000 years ago. Imagine a dramatic shift in global climate during the last Ice Age; a co-incident extinction of one human species and a range of giant Australian mammals; a devastated ozone layer and astonishing displays of auroras over the tropics, all triggered by a simple but unimaginable shift.
Cornell University

Professor engineers radar tools to monitor space weather

We are all too familiar with severe weather on Earth, but many of us aren’t aware of the severe weather in space – the varying conditions between the sun and the Earth, including solar wind, flares and particles. David Hysell, Ph.D. ’92, the Thomas R. Briggs Professor of Engineering in...
EnvironmentMic

It's 118 degrees in the Arctic, which sure seems bad

A heat wave is sweeping across the southwestern United States at the moment, but it's not the only place on the planet feeling some extremely hot temperatures. According to satellite images taken by the European Union, it appears that surface temperatures have reached 118 degrees in Siberia. Yes, that Siberia.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Surprise Discovery Buried in 500 Million Years of Meteorite Impacts on Earth

The rain of meteorites from space onto our planet over the last 500 million years may not have fallen in quite the way we thought. After analyzing 8,484 kilograms (18,704 pounds) of sedimentary rock from ancient seabeds, scientists have found that major collisions in the asteroid belt have not made any significant contribution to the number of meteorite impacts on Earth, as had been theorized. It's a discovery scientists say could help protect Earth from asteroid impacts in the future. "The research community previously believed that meteorite flux to Earth was connected to dramatic events in the asteroid belt," said geologist Birger Schmitz...
AstronomyEurekAlert

Changes in Earth's orbit enabled the emergence of complex life

Scientists at the University of Southampton have discovered that changes in Earth's orbit may have allowed complex life to emerge and thrive during the most hostile climate episode the planet has ever experienced. The researchers - working with colleagues in the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Curtin University, University of Hong...
EnvironmentEurekAlert

Better predicting how plants and animals will weather climate extremes

A team of scientists has devised a more accurate way to predict the effects of climate change on plants and animals -- and whether some will survive at all. Frequently, ecologists assess an organism's fitness relative to the climate by quantifying its functional traits. "These are physical properties you can...
AstronomyMIT Technology Review

The solar wind bubble that protects Earth has been mapped for the first time

In 2009, using NASA’s Interstellar Boundary Explorer, also known as IBEX, astronomers spied a strange ribbon-like structure dancing between our solar system and the rest of interstellar space. The discovery of the IBEX Ribbon, which is invisible to both telescopes and the human eye, was one of scientists’ first forays...
EnvironmentPhys.org

Extreme events: Ecosystems offer cost-effective protection

Decision-makers around the world are increasingly interested in using ecosystem solutions such as mangroves, coral reefs, sand dunes and forests on steep slopes to help buffer the impacts from hazard events and protect populations. But what evidence exists to show the efficacy of nature-based solutions over man-made protective measures to reduce the impacts of the increasing numbers of hazard events humanity faces due to climate change?
Aerospace & Defenseelpasoheraldpost.com

NASA satellites aid vegetation research at NMSU

While rangelands and NASA may seem like an unlikely pair, Lara Prihodko, a college associate professor of animal and range sciences at New Mexico State University, is currently working on two projects featuring the collaboration. Prihodko and other researchers from NMSU’s College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences have turned to satellites to learn more about Earth’s vegetation.
Aerospace & Defensemynews13.com

Astronauts complete work as space station solar panels are unfurled

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Astronauts finished unfurling a new pair of solar panels outside the International Space Station on Friday, making their third spacewalk in just more than a week. NASA's Shane Kimbrough and France's Thomas Pesquet successfully installed the second in a series of powerful solar wings that should...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Interaction of Space Weather Phenomena With Mars Plasma Environment During Solar Minimum 23/24

Primoz Kajdic, Beatriz Sanchez-Cano, Laura Neves-Ribeiro, Olivier Witasse, Giovanni C. Bernal, Diana Rojas-Castillo, Hans Nilsson, Andrei Fedorov. We study the interaction of three solar wind structures, two stream interaction regions and one interplanetary coronal mass ejection, with Mars' plasma environment during 20-27 November 2007. This period corresponds to the solar minimum between the solar cycles 23 and 24 which was characterized by very low values of the solar wind density and dynamic pressure and low IMF magnitude. During that time the Mars-Express orbit was in the terminator plane, while the Earth, Sun, and Mars were almost aligned, so we use the ACE and STEREO probes as solar wind monitors in order to identify and characterize the structures that later hit Mars. We find that the passage of these structures caused strong variations of in the bow shock location (between 2.2 and 3.0~R$_M$), compression of the magnetospheric cavity (up to 45~\%) and an increased transterminator flow below 2~R$_M$ (by a factor of $\leq$8). This study shows that during times of low solar activity, modest space weather phenomena may cause large variations of plasma flow at Mars.
EnvironmentNASA

Study Projects a Surge in Coastal Flooding, Starting in 2030s

High-tide floods – also called nuisance floods or sunny day floods – are already a familiar problem in many cities on the U.S. Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported a total of more than 600 such floods in 2019. Starting in the mid-2030s, however, the alignment of rising sea levels with a lunar cycle will cause coastal cities all around the U.S. to begin a decade of dramatic increases in flood numbers, according to the first study that takes into account all known oceanic and astronomical causes for floods.

Comments / 0

Community Policy