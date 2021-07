Some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until critically short supplies of blood can be stabilized – that according to the American Red Cross. The problem comes during a normal summer slowdown of donations, while at the same time many vaccinated Americans are returning to normal summer activities after being limited for over a year due to the pandemic. That increased activity has resulted in an unusually high number of traumas and emergency room visits, while overdoses and the resulting need for transplants further complicate the situation.