SANDUSKY — Health care experts are warning that the new more infectious Delta variant is posing a particular threat to areas with a low vaccination rate. Huron County is an example of a place. As of Monday, Ohio reported the county has given at least one shot to about 38% of its population compared to about 49% for Erie County and about 48% for the state of Ohio as a whole. The CDC says about 54% of the national population has received at least one dose.