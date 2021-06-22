Sylvia Epps, Ph.D.
Chief Operating Officer & Director of Research Operations at Decision Information Resources, Inc. Dr. Epps has combined stellar academic training and success with excellent leadership skills to become the COO of DIR. She has made a significant contribution to DIR’s continued growth as one of the largest minority-owned research firms in the country. Also, she is an Affiliate Researcher for the Center for Culturally Responsive Education and Assessment at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champagne. Her passion is to lead evaluation practices that support diversity, equity, and inclusion.www.bizjournals.com