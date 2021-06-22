Sylvia Epps, Ph.D.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our close friend and former editor-in-chief of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), J. Sanford Schwartz, MD. Sandy, as we affectionately knew him, was the Leon Hess Professor of Medicine, Health Management, and Economics at the School of Medicine and the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Penn was Sandy’s academic home for 5 decades, where he held several important positions, including director of the Leonard Davis Institute for Health Economics from 1989 to 1998 and codirector of Penn’s Robert Wood Johnson Clinical Scholars Program. Sandy was an active member of several national organizations including the National Academy of Medicine, where he served as vice chair and council member, and the Society of Medical Decision Making, where he served as president. Sandy was AJMC®’s editor-in-chief between 1995 and 2002, a time during which the journal’s reach and international reputation increased dramatically.