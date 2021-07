Northeast College of Health Sciences (formerly New York Chiropractic College) is offering a live scoliosis webinar on July 24-25, 2021. More than nine million people in the United States have scoliosis, yet the nature of the disorder and how to properly care for it are largely misunderstood. Although X-rays give rise to the impression that scoliosis is a static, two-dimensional deformity of the spine, it is, in fact dynamic and three-dimensional. Therefore, any exercise or therapy program addressing scoliosis also needs to be dynamic and three dimensional in nature.