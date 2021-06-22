Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison Partners With HIS for High-Speed and Reliable Guest Wi-Fi
Alabama-based property eliminates Wi-Fi dead spot challenges while ensuring unmatched performance and enhanced security. MADISON, Ala. — June 22, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with implementing an advanced Wi-Fi upgrade with enhanced security using multi-factor authentication for the Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison. A full-service property that attracts a substantial number of travelers visiting the nearby military base, Country Inn & Suites, Madison can now ensure that its guests receive the high-speed connectivity that they expect while providing them with the protection they need to safely access the internet.www.hotel-online.com