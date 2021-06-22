Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Madison Partners With HIS for High-Speed and Reliable Guest Wi-Fi

Sjoerdw (Sjoerd W. Bijleveld) June 28, 2021, 4:56pm #1. It is not a major issue, but I wonder how to restrict the list of available wifi SSID’s to just the ones in my own network. If I click on the wifi icon on the menubar it lists also the wifi of my neighbours, of which all of them or protected, so no use to me! I see even a microwave listed. I did an Internet search but couldn’t find a solution. I did encounter though this question many more times from people living in a big apartment and seeing many (and sometimes “indecent” named) wifi networks. I can imagine that seeing those names all the time when you need or want to switch within your own network is at least annoying! There seems to be a solution for Windows machines.