Dissecting regulatory pathways for transcription recovery following DNA damage reveals a non-canonical function of the histone chaperone HIRA

We investigated the mediating roles of activating transcription factor 3 (ATF3), an injury marker, or C-type lectin member 5A (CLEC5A), an inflammatory response molecule, in the induction of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress and neuroinflammation in diabetic peripheral neuropathy in ATF3 and CLEC5A genetic knockout (aft3−/− and clec5a−/−, respectively) mice. ATF3 was expressed intranuclearly and was upregulated in mice with diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DN) and clec5a−/− mice. The DN and clec5a−/− groups also exhibited neuropathic behavior, but not in the aft3−/− group. The upregulation profiles of cytoplasmic polyadenylation element-binding protein, a protein translation–regulating molecule, and the ER stress-related molecules of inositol-requiring enzyme 1α and phosphorylated eukaryotic initiation factor 2α in the DN and clec5a−/− groups were correlated with neuropathic behavior. Ultrastructural evidence confirmed ER stress induction and neuroinflammation, including microglial enlargement and proinflammatory cytokine release, in the DN and clec5a−/− mice. By contrast, the induction of ER stress and neuroinflammation did not occur in the aft3−/− mice. Furthermore, the mRNA of reactive oxygen species–removing enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, heme oxygenase-1, and catalase were downregulated in the DN and clec5a−/− groups but were not changed in the aft3−/− group. Taken together, the results indicate that intraneuronal ATF3, but not CLEC5A, mediates the induction of ER stress and neuroinflammation associated with diabetic neuropathy.