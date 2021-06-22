Accounts in Transit: Allison+Partners Picks Up Nordic Consulting
Allison+Partners signs up Nordic Consulting, which provides talent acquisition, advisory services and enterprise support services for healthcare clients. The agency’s work for Nordic Consulting will include brand positioning and engagement, thought leadership, media relations, digital and content development. “As we extend our reach globally, we’re excited to partner with an agency that’s deeply rooted in research and conveyed a strong understanding of our brand and how to strengthen our leadership position in healthcare technology and beyond,” said Nordic senior vice president of brand, marketing and communications Lauren Verdery.www.odwyerpr.com