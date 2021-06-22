Accounts in Transit: Allison+Partners Picks Up Nordic Consulting

Piraeus, Greece, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership") (GLOP) - Get Report today announced senior management and board of director changes. The board of directors of GasLog Partners (the "Board") is pleased to appoint Paolo Enoizi, currently Chief Operating Officer ("COO") of the Partnership's General Partner, GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog" and together with GasLog Partners, the "Group"), and GasLog Partners, as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of the Partnership, effective August 1, 2021. Mr. Enoizi will continue to serve as COO of GasLog and GasLog Partners following his appointment as CEO of GasLog Partners. Paul Wogan will step down from his position as the Partnership's CEO on July 31, 2021; however, he will remain CEO of GasLog.