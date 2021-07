Laura Stevenson‘s new, self-titled studio album follows the heartbeat of the life-altering events experienced since her 2019 album, The Big Freeze. From the excitement and tribulations of giving birth to her first child during the COVID-19 pandemic to the powerful rage born from a turbulent situation in which someone she loves was harmed and nearly killed, the new collection is a dynamic and heartbreaking celebration of life. Laura previously released ferocious album opener “State” and today reveals new single, “Don’t Think About Me“. Laden with sugary harmonies, reminiscent of Stevenson’s power-pop driven 2015 effort Cocksure, the new track is an “instant indie classic” anti-anthem; a sour grapes song about unrequited love and the inevitability that it too will grow stale.