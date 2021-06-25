A window is an important part that you can have in the interior of your home. This is because the window is a place where air circulation occurs. You can get fresh air from outside your house by having windows. In addition, a window is also a place for natural light to enter your home. Thus, you can get a more beautiful and clear interior view. This also makes the window a very suitable part for you to use in a variety of interiors of any room in your home. In addition to the importance of windows in the value of functionality for your home, you can use windows of various shapes and sizes that provide aesthetic value for your home. For that, in this article, we will discuss Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home. With a variety of concepts that you can choose from, in this article we will discuss various ideas for simple window shapes that can provide aesthetic value for the interior and exterior of your home. For that, let's discuss!

Square Window

Nicolas Solerieu/Unsplash

You can use windows with simple shapes such as square shapes in your home. This simplest form of window can give a solid and beautiful appearance in your home. Using a window with a shape like this will also be very suitable for you to use in a variety of interior designs and styles. This will give you a functional and decorative advantage for the interior of your home.

Rectangular Window

Danielle Dolson/Unsplash

In addition to windows in the shape of a square, you can also use a window with a rectangular shape. Using a window with a shape like this will give you a solid look like using a square window. It's just that the elongated shape will give you a more varied and attractive appearance of the interior of the house.

Circle Window

Marten Bjork/Unsplash

You can also use windows with circular shapes in the interior of your home. Using a window with a shape like this will give you a dynamic look in a unique and aesthetic concept. You can use various sizes and frame materials according to your needs and desires. This will give you the freedom to create the look of the house with the most beautiful and attractive windows.

Oval Window

Jan Antonin Kolar/Unsplash

In addition to using a window with a circular shape, you can also use a window with an oval shape. Oval windows can give you a more varied look than a circular design in the interior of your home. In addition, you can also use windows with shapes and designs like this for various interior rooms in your home.

Arched Window

Jon Sailer/Unsplash

In addition to the various designs above that we have discussed, you can also use windows with curved designs. The arched window shape will give you a solid and dynamic look for any interior room you create. In addition, a window design like this will make your home look more varied. You can use the lower side of the window flexibly for you to open and close. Meanwhile, the upper curved part of the window can be a source of natural lighting for the interior of your home.

Thus our discussion of Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home. By using the right size and shape of the window, you can create an aesthetic and beautiful interior and exterior appearance. In addition, you can use windows in various rooms according to your needs and desires. Thus, create the most beautiful and comfortable decoration concept using this natural light and fresh air source in your home. Happy decorating!