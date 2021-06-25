Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home

Posted by 
rofiqnas
rofiqnas
 16 days ago

A window is an important part that you can have in the interior of your home. This is because the window is a place where air circulation occurs. You can get fresh air from outside your house by having windows. In addition, a window is also a place for natural light to enter your home. Thus, you can get a more beautiful and clear interior view. This also makes the window a very suitable part for you to use in a variety of interiors of any room in your home. In addition to the importance of windows in the value of functionality for your home, you can use windows of various shapes and sizes that provide aesthetic value for your home. For that, in this article, we will discuss Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home. With a variety of concepts that you can choose from, in this article we will discuss various ideas for simple window shapes that can provide aesthetic value for the interior and exterior of your home. For that, let's discuss!

  • Square Window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRYIa_0ac5LFmT00
Nicolas Solerieu/Unsplash

You can use windows with simple shapes such as square shapes in your home. This simplest form of window can give a solid and beautiful appearance in your home. Using a window with a shape like this will also be very suitable for you to use in a variety of interior designs and styles. This will give you a functional and decorative advantage for the interior of your home.

  • Rectangular Window

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11EJSa_0ac5LFmT00
Danielle Dolson/Unsplash

In addition to windows in the shape of a square, you can also use a window with a rectangular shape. Using a window with a shape like this will give you a solid look like using a square window. It's just that the elongated shape will give you a more varied and attractive appearance of the interior of the house.

  • Circle Window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6rr0_0ac5LFmT00
Marten Bjork/Unsplash

You can also use windows with circular shapes in the interior of your home. Using a window with a shape like this will give you a dynamic look in a unique and aesthetic concept. You can use various sizes and frame materials according to your needs and desires. This will give you the freedom to create the look of the house with the most beautiful and attractive windows.

  • Oval Window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24zxe6_0ac5LFmT00
Jan Antonin Kolar/Unsplash

In addition to using a window with a circular shape, you can also use a window with an oval shape. Oval windows can give you a more varied look than a circular design in the interior of your home. In addition, you can also use windows with shapes and designs like this for various interior rooms in your home.

  • Arched Window
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IRxA_0ac5LFmT00
Jon Sailer/Unsplash

In addition to the various designs above that we have discussed, you can also use windows with curved designs. The arched window shape will give you a solid and dynamic look for any interior room you create. In addition, a window design like this will make your home look more varied. You can use the lower side of the window flexibly for you to open and close. Meanwhile, the upper curved part of the window can be a source of natural lighting for the interior of your home.

Thus our discussion of Simple and Aesthetic Window Frame Ideas for Your Home. By using the right size and shape of the window, you can create an aesthetic and beautiful interior and exterior appearance. In addition, you can use windows in various rooms according to your needs and desires. Thus, create the most beautiful and comfortable decoration concept using this natural light and fresh air source in your home. Happy decorating!

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
rofiqnas

rofiqnas

205
Followers
229
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Hi, I’m Rofiq! Living a more minimalist lifestyle doesn’t have to be hard. I’ll show you how simple it can be. Follow me and share my articles to get more articles from me.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows#Window Frame#Oval Window#Circle Window
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
SoccerPosted by
Reuters

Italy v England Euro final goes to extra time

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Italy and England moved into extra time in their Euro 2020 final with the score level at 1-1 after 90 minutes at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. England struck the fastest goal in a Euro final when, after breaking out from an Italy corner, Harry Kane fed Kieran Trippier on the right and his glorious cross was drilled home first time by left back Luke Shaw after one minute 57 seconds.
Virginia StateNBC News

Statues of Confederate generals come down in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Statues honoring two Confederate generals were taken down Saturday, nearly four years after white supremacist and neo-Nazi groups stormed the Virginia college town to protect it. The removal of the bronze statues depicting Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson "is one small step closer to the...
NFLABC News

NFL LB Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- NFL linebacker Barkevious Mingo, who is currently with the Atlanta Falcons, has been arrested in Texas on a charge of indecency with a child-sexual contact, police said Saturday. Mingo, 30, was arrested on Thursday by police in the Dallas suburb of Arlington. Jail records listed an address...
MLBABC News

Dad of Nats' Joe Ross saves fan with Heimlich at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO -- Father to a pair of big league starting pitchers, Willie Ross made a crucial save at a ballgame in San Francisco on Saturday. Ross, dad of veteran pitchers Joe and Tyson Ross, performed the Heimlich maneuver on a choking fan during a game between the Giants and Washington Nationals, dislodging bits of a hot dog to clear the woman's airways.
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope makes first public appearance since intestinal surgery

Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since undergoing surgery to correct a “severe” narrowing of his colon. Francis walked out onto a balcony at Rome's Gemelli hospital to lead his weekly prayer in front of hundreds of people, CBS News reports. He was joined on the balcony by some children who are also hospitalized at Gemelli.

Comments / 0

Community Policy