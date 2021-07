NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talk Carpet sees its future footprint on the environment through the efforts of its partner, ege Carpets. Their new sustainability strategy is set from 2020 to 2030 and will consist of investments in renewable energy and energy-saving projects. Their goal is to reduce CO2 emissions by 100 percent from 2020 to 2030. Sustainability efforts for Talk Carpet will increase as one of the objectives for the strategy is sustainable carpets. Ege Carpets focus on making sustainability an option for everyone and is therefore 100 percent Cradle to Cradle Certified. The certification is used as a sustainability framework and vision. Ege Carpets sustainability strategy states: "We challenge the industry standards and rethink how aesthetics, quality and sustainability can be one. Not only in terms of materials but in everything we do, and we invite you to follow The Green Thread with us."