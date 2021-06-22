Cancel
Dr. Reddy’s intros icosapent ethyl

By Sandra Levy
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIcosapent ethyl is used as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia, the company said. Dr. Reddy’s is rolling out icosapent ethyl capsules. The product is used as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe (≥ 500...

