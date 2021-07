Everybody who's been to a gym will be perfectly aware of the phrase: "The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results." Now, I can promise you that there's no question of Luis Enrique's sanity, nor does he need much time in a gym given that he's probably even leaner and tougher than he was as a title-winning footballer for Real Madrid and Barcelona. The logical conclusion is, therefore, that he's going to recognise the futility of Spain continuing precisely as they have been and simply hoping "it'll be different or better or more successful this time" when they face Slovakia on Wednesday -- stream LIVE, 11.30 a.m. ET, ESPN+ (U.S. only) -- in their final Euro 2020 group game.