As of now, Kyle Pitts and Richie Grant are the only draft picks that remain unsigned. Below are the scouting reports for Hall and Dalman:. Darren Hall’s secondary coach, Kyle Hoke, is the son of Atlanta’s secondary coach Jon Hoke. Still, Hall tied for the FBS lead in pass breakups with 16 and snagged three interceptions for the Aztecs. He earned First Team All-Mountain West honors in 2020 for his efforts. The Falcons continued the trend of adding versatile defensive backs after drafting Richie Grant, as Hall has safety and nickel flexibility. I think this is a solid pick to help fill a position of need, and Hall reminds me a lot of another former Aztec/Falcon — Damontae Kazee.