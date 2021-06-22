Cancel
Public Health

Key epidemiological drivers and impact of interventions in the 2020 SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in England

By Edward S. Knock, Lilith K. Whittles, John A. Lees, Pablo N. Perez-Guzman, Robert Verity, Richard G. FitzJohn, Katy A.M. Gaythorpe, Natsuko Imai, Wes Hinsley, Lucy C. Okell, Alicia Rosello, Nikolas Kantas, Caroline E. Walters, Sangeeta Bhatia, Oliver J. Watson, Charlie Whittaker, Lorenzo Cattarino, Adhiratha Boonyasiri, Bimandra A. Djaafara, Keith Fraser, Han Fu, Haowei Wang, Xiaoyue Xi, Christl A. Donnelly, Elita Jauneikaite, Daniel J. Laydon, Peter J. White, Azra C. Ghani, Neil M. Ferguson, m.baguelin@imperial.ac.uk, neil.ferguson@imperial.ac.uk, Anne Cori, Marc Baguelin
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe fitted a model of SARS-CoV-2 transmission in care homes and the community to regional surveillance data for England. Compared with other approaches, our model provides a synthesis of multiple surveillance data streams into a single coherent modelling framework allowing transmission and severity to be disentangled from features of the surveillance system. Of the control measures implemented, only national lockdown brought the reproduction number (Rteff) below 1 consistently; if introduced one week earlier it could have reduced deaths in the first wave from an estimated 48,600 to 25,600 (95% credible interval [95%CrI]: 15,900–38,400). The infection fatality ratio decreased from 1.00% (95%CrI: 0.85%–1.21%) to 0.79% (95%CrI: 0.63%–0.99%), suggesting improved clinical care. The infection fatality ratio was higher in the elderly residing in care homes (23.3%, 95%CrI: 14.7%–35.2%) than those residing in the community (7.9%, 95%CrI: 5.9%–10.3%). On 2nd December 2020 England was still far from herd immunity, with regional cumulative infection incidence between 7.6% (95%CrI: 5.4%–10.2%) and 22.3% (95%CrI: 19.4%–25.4%) of the population. Therefore, any vaccination campaign will need to achieve high coverage and a high degree of protection in vaccinated individuals to allow non-pharmaceutical interventions to be lifted without a resurgence of transmission.

#Epidemics#Rv#England#Sars#Uk
