Real talk: Does this cat love me, or does it love what I can do for it? It's a question many a cat parent has pondered. Mikel Delgado, cat behavior expert with Rover, confirmed that cats can, indeed, feel affection for humans. “Cats can have a lot of the same emotions that we do, including liking to be around us and enjoying our presence,” she says. “I believe they are capable of enjoying relationships with us and even loving us. ”