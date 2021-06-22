Va. Wind Turbine Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations

The entrance to the Chesapeake Bay is a busy place. It is common to see commercial vessels, from massive container ships to smaller fishing vessels and barges, sharing the channels with military vessels, all the while surrounded by recreational boats traveling in every direction. With vessel traffic expected to increase, and with planned wind turbine farms restricting routes, the United States Coast Guard has wisely decided to plan ahead. The result is the Port Access Route Study (PARS)—and USCG is looking for feedback on it from boaters like you.