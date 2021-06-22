Cancel
Virginia State

Va. Wind Turbine Pilot Program Exceeds Expectations

Posted by 
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
ChesapeakeBayMagazine
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The two-turbine pilot program of Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind venture has yielded better results than expected. The pilot is Dominion’s precursor for plans to install 180 wind turbines in a leased block on the Atlantic’s continental shelf roughly 27 miles off Virginia Beach, at a cost currently projected at $8 billion. In doing so, Dominion is following a General Assembly directive to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

chesapeakebaymagazine.com
