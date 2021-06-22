Rafael Fire 8-am 6-22-21
The Rafael Fire is now over 24,000-acres in size and continues to move to the east and northeast; it remains 0% contained. All areas placed on “SET” status Monday remain on that designation. Officials say strong gusty winds predominantly from the southwest in dry drought stressed vegetation continue to cause extreme fire behavior with uphill runs, running, torching and crowning. The lightning caused fire is burning north of Perkinsville and East of Highway-89.myradioplace.com