Premiere: Christopher Paul Stelling Debuts New Single “Wildfire”

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntrospective folk troubadour Christopher Paul Stelling is returning this fall with his first self-released record in eight years, Forgiving It All. Recorded in the wake of the passing of his beloved grandmother, Stelling’s sixth studio album serves as some of his most introspective work yet. Stelling unpacks the pains, hard-fought lessons, and lingering baggage that the years have marked him with and eventually finds a measure of forgiveness within. He’s already shared “Die To Know” and “Cutting Loose” from the record and he’s now back with his latest single, “Wildfire,” and its accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Christopher Paul Stelling
#Wildfire#Ct#Ga Eddie#Attic 9 25 Asheville
