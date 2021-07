Air Canada Vacations has teamed up with Silversea Cruises to offer cruise-lovers more options than ever. Committed to delivering the ultimate atsea experience, Silversea’s small luxury ships are designed to whisk vacationers away to the beautiful places they’ve been dreaming of. The cruise line wraps travellers in the comfort and elegance they deserve with personalised service, luxe oceanview suites, and an emphasis on fine dining. Silversea voyages and cruise expeditions boast more destinations than any other cruise line, setting sail to over 900 exciting destinations around the world, from the Arctic to Asia.