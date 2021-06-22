Protzel's Delicatessen is a St. Louis landmark

It’s not easy to get your name on the menu at Protzel’s Delicatessen. Many have tried, few have succeeded. Since the deli opened in 1954 under the ownership of Bob and Evelyn Protzel, the list of offerings has remained almost exactly the same. “The only thing that has really changed on the menu is that specialty sandwiches have gotten added,” explained Max Protzel, grandson of the original owners and co-owner alongside his sister, Erica Kliethermes. “What’s fun about that is that all of the specialty sandwiches are named after some customers of the deli, so there’s meaning behind it.” In fact, nearly all of the special sandwiches are named for customers who have earned their place among the classics, and Protzel loves telling their stories.