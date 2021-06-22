Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Charles, LA

Tellurian plans new electric-drive pipeline

naturalgasworld.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew twin pipeline, expected to cost $1.5bn, will alleviate transportation constraints around Lake Charles, Louisiana. US natural gas company Tellurian said June 22 its Driftwood Pipeline unit had filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to build and operate Line 200 and 300, a dual interstate pipeline that will employ electric-driven compression.

www.naturalgasworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Charles, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Lake Charles, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Industry
Lake Charles, LA
Industry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipelines#Driftwood Pipeline#Ferc#Indian Bayou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Stellantis Plans $35.5 Billion Electric Vehicle Investment

Stellantis said Thursday that it plans to invest more than $35.5 billion through 2025 in electrification as the world’s fourth-largest automaker joins the growing electric vehicle market. Shares of the Netherlands-based company were down 3.1% to $19 at last check. The stock is up about 30% year-to-date. Stellantis, which was...
Hereford, TXabc7amarillo.com

Xcel Energy boosting energy grid in Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Work is progressing on Xcel Energy’s new Tierra Blanca Substation in east Hereford that will boost the reliability of the local power grid while providing room for future growth, the company said in a Thursday news release. “Hereford is home to vital industries that have a...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress plans regas terminal off Sri Lanka

The terminal, to be located off Colombo, will supply regasified LNG to the Kerawalapitiya power complex. Nasdaq-listed New Fortress Energy has signed an agreement with the government of Sri Lanka to construct an offshore LNG import and regasification terminal, it said on July 8. The terminal, to be located off...
BusinessArs Technica

Four new electric platforms, five gigafactories: Stellantis’ EV plan

Stellantis, the automaker with a portfolio of 14 brands that includes Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Citroën, is planning four new platforms for battery-electric vehicles as part of its electrification strategy. The company revealed its new EV strategy on Thursday morning, laying out a roadmap that it says will result in class-leading EVs in every segment, from small city cars to body-on-frame pickup trucks and commercial vans.
Energy IndustryZacks.com

AES Inks Deal to Retire 1 GW Coal Generation Plant in Chile

AES - Free Report) inked a deal to voluntarily retire its 1,097-megawatt (MW) coal-generation facility by January 2025, which represents nearly 20% of Chile’s installed coal capacity. This is the single largest coal retirement announcement by any power company in the country. This decision complements the utility’s plans to invest...
Peterborough, NHledgertranscript.com

Peterborough approves electric vehicle charger installation plan

The Peterborough Select Board approved a plan for four Level-2 electric vehicle chargers in the downtown Riverwalk parking lot Tuesday night. They could be installed as soon as early October, Assistant Town Administrator Seth MacLean told the Board. Voters approved the charge station via a 2020 warrant article that set...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Aussie FLNG developer secures major project status

The project has been recognised by the government as important for supporting economy growth and providing job opportunities. Australian Transborders Energy on July 8 said its floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) solution development has secured the major project status (MPS) renewal from the Australian government. MPS is the Australian government’s...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Russia to contribute 23% of global new-build gas processing capacity growth by 2025

Russia is expected to witness a new-build gas processing capacity of 13bn ft3/day by 2025. Russia is expected to drive new-build gas processing capacity growth in the global gas processing industry from planned and announced (new-build) projects between 2021 and 2025, contributing around 23% of global gas processing capacity growth by 2025, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
Environmentnaturalgasworld.com

E.ON sees hydrogen as part of a carbon-free future

The German energy company is a member of 12-member alliance of CEOs backing the Paris climate agreement. The head of German energy company E.ON said July 7 that green hydrogen could play an integral role in European efforts to cut carbon emissions. E.ON CEO Leonhard Birnbaum is a member of...
StocksValueWalk

Tellurian Inc Coming Collapse

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) schedules things; one, two, three pipelines make the news then de-schedule them. Tellurian has been selling Driftwood FID since 2017, promising billions of dollars in future free cash-flows. Yet Tellurian inc has experienced losses and the equity partners have quit one by one and Driftwood. Trident Fund...
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

American Shale Boom Transforms Country to Net Exporter in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Infrastructure Market, States Fairfield Market Research

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is an invaluable fuel in emerging economies to fulfil their surging energy requirements. In 2019, there was a 13% increase in the global trade of LNG compared to the previous year. The LNG infrastructure comprises the entire value chain from production to consumption. Large LNG terminals are built to cater to the requirements of demand and supply centres. LNG can be transported via ships and terminals to locations unconnected to pipelines. Ships are the most economical and convenient option for LNG transportation between liquification and regasification plants.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Stage set for Gulf Coast carbon storage hub: study

A high concentration of industry and the suitability of offshore geological structures give the region a firm rationale for developing a carbon storage economy. The conditions are right for the Gulf Coast to become a hub for carbon storage, a study led by the University of Austin has concluded. The high concentration of industry in Texas and Louisiana, together with the unique geology found offshore in the G...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Shale consolidation in full swing [Gas in Transition]

The consolidation of the US shale industry continues, and some major gas-focused deals are in the process of closing. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 3]. The US shale industry continues to consolidate, with numerous major mergers and acquisitions (M&As) announced since the second half of 2020. Among them is a number of large gas-focused deals, which illustrate that interest in building scale and acquiring new acreage is not limited to the Permian Basin alone. This marks a significant point in the evolution of the shale industry. When the current wave of consolidation comes to an end, the industry – initially characterised by the presence of high numbers of small independents – is expected to comprise fewer, larger players. This, in turn, is anticipated to help the industry stay disciplined even if commodity prices rise. This is primarily a concern for oil producers, who will not want oil prices to weaken b...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

New Fortress Energy secures LNG through 2027

The US-based company said the volumes support operations across Latin America. US-based LNG company New Fortress Energy announced June 6 that it secured enough LNG to cover all of its expected needs for its Latin American terminals through 2027. New Fortress Energy (NFE) said that it purchased LNG volumes from...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Eni, Sonatrach review hydrogen opportunities

In Algeria, both sides said they could draw from both renewables and oil to help produce hydrogen. Italian energy company Eni said July 7 it would work in Algeria alongside state-owned Sonatrach on a pilot project to produce green hydrogen. During a meeting in Algiers, both sides said they agreed...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EQT Launches $75M Fund to Investigate Hydrogen, CO2 Storage

Last week MDN told you that EQT Corporation, the largest natural gas driller in the U.S., had released its 2020 ESG report and announced the company would be “net carbon zero” by 2025 or sooner (see EQT Issues 2020 ESG Report, Claims Net Zero by 2025 “or Sooner”). In a follow-up conference call with analysts, EQT CEO Toby Rice announced he believes EQT could become THE lowest-cost producer of hydrogen in the U.S.–using EQT’s fracked natural gas, of course. In addition, when shale wells run dry, Rice plans to pump carbon dioxide down into the empty wells, something called carbon sequestration.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US gas production, LNG exports to increase: EIA

If US federal estimates are accurate, this will be the first year that LNG exports surpass piped exports. The US government on July 7 forecast a modest increase in dry natural gas production from last year, while LNG exports are on pace to pass piped deliveries for the first time.
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Plans for Byhalia Connection Pipeline abandoned

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The push for the Byhalia Connection Pipeline is no more. “Byhalia Connection LLC announced today that it is no longer pursuing the Byhalia Connection construction project primarily due to lower US oil production resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. We value the relationships we’ve built through the development of this project, and appreciate those that supported the project and would have shared in its ongoing benefits including our customers, communities, energy consumers, landowners, area contractors, and suppliers.”
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

US Tellurian goes for acquisitions upstream

The company is hoping to tie up more gas for its Driftwood LNG export terminal. US gas producer Tellurian is seeking to expand upstream production through organic growth and acquisitions, executive chairman Charif Souki said in his regular ... Please sign in to access the full article. Subscribe. Subscribe to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy