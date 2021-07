Belgium are through to the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 after a nervy 1-0 win over Portugal in Seville. Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a record international goal to set him clear of Ali Daei, as the holders limped out of the Euros with just the one win across their four games. Belgium, meanwhile, remain one of the favourites after a superb performance, in which they clung onto their one-goal advantage for the second half.