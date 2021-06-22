Cancel
Support Digital Equity by Taking the Philadelphia Household Internet Assessment Survey

By Administrator
freelibrary.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to help the City of Philadelphia close the digital divide and assist residents with affordable internet access? All you have to do is pick up your phone!. The Philadelphia Household Internet Assessment is a one-month-long survey that will collect information on how people view available internet options and barriers to internet access throughout the city. Responses to the survey will help measure the progress of current programs, such as PHLConnectED, and will help the City create policies and programs to support digital equity and literacy.

