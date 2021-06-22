This Saved Olivia Wilde’s Eyebrows After ‘15 Years of Baldness’ — 30% Off

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

Who else here was a victim of ‘90s eyebrows? Those super skinny lines that were barely there, and yet somehow cool and trendy. It’s okay to admit it — even the biggest celebrities of the decade rocked the questionable look back in the day. Thankfully, things have changed, and natural brows are in. But what if our own never quite recovered from the over-plucking?

If we’re adding multiple minutes to our makeup routine every day so we can draw on our brows with pencils, pens and gels, we’re going to want to keep reading. It doesn’t need to be like that forever. There are other options, and we found the best one out there, thanks to Olivia Wilde.

See it: Get the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 30% off at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

Wilde can’t stop singing the praises of this RevitaBrow conditioner. “I’m a big eyebrow perfectionist, and I’m finally growing my eyebrows back after 15 years of baldness,” she told Into the Gloss. “I’ve been using RevitaBrow and it’s f–king working,” she excitedly and candidly continued. “I just want to share that small victory.” Don’t be modest; that victory is huge, and so many of us appreciate hearing about it so we can try RevitaBrow for ourselves!

Other shoppers are also mind-blown by the results they’ve seen from this brow conditioner. It “upgraded my brow game,” one said, while another said they were absolutely “stunned by how effective this product is.” One who thought their brows were “irreparably damaged” said that they began to see hair grow back that they hadn’t seen in “many, many years,” and another said they “even had to wax [their] brows for the first time in a couple of years!” Who knew waxing could feel so good?

This award-winning, revitalizing conditioner is made to last four months, which shoppers have attested to. It combines “active botanicals and nourishing vitamins with cutting-edge science” to target and rejuvenate brittle, sparse, patchy and damaged brows, which means we may be able to finally ditch the pencils and gels for good. Only real, naturally fabulous brows from here on out!

See it: Get the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 30% off at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

RevitaBrow is infused with peptides, biotin, panax ginseng extracts and wheat proteins to promote thicker, healthier brows. It also includes green tea extract and aloe vera to protect brows against harsh environmental damage and keep them cool, collected and forever on fleek!

To use this clean, cruelty-free conditioner, start off with a cleansed and dry face. Take the applicator and use several short strokes to coat eyebrows where they’re in need of a little extra love. Do this once a day and watch as brows are transformed over the weeks to come!

Shoppers “highly, highly recommend this to everyone with thin, sparse eyebrows,” hailing it as the ultimate solution to ‘90s brows. We love our ‘90s nostalgia and all, but let’s keep it limited to cartoons, chokers and combat boots. Vintage is great, but fluffy, healthy brows are better, and we’re well on our way to them!

See it: Get the RevitaLash RevitaBrow Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner 30% off at Amazon for a limited time! Please note, prices and stock are accurate at time of article update but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from RevitaLash here and other lash and beauty products here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!